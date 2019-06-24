COAS visits MoD UK, discusses geo-strategic environment with CDS UK

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited United Kingdom's (UK) Ministry of Defence where he was received by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) UK, Gen Sir Nick Carter.

Session of delegation level strategic dialogue was held to discuss geo-strategic environment and bilateral military cooperation, Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor said on his official twitter handle.