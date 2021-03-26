COAS visits multiple Logistic installations, workshops at Rawalpindi station

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 08:42 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday visited multiple Logistic installations and workshops at Rawalpindi station.

The COAS visited various facilities and infrastructures of the workshops handling vast range of specialized equipment for Army, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

He was briefed regarding facilities being developed, upgradation mechanism of vehicles and aviation assets and handling of central stores.

The COAS during the 200th rollout ceremony of aircrafts at Aviation Base Workshop specially appreciated indigenous capability of complete overhaul of different service helicopters.

The Army Chief lauded the untiring efforts of Commandant and Staff on their marvelous achievement, which would considerably reduce spending on imports.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Chief of Logistic Staff (CLS) Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi.

