COAS Visits Muzaffarabad, Pays Homage To Sacrifices Of Martyrs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), visited Muzaffarabad, where he paid homage to the sacrifices of the martyrs.
Upon arrival at the Jammu and Kashmir Monument, he laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered rich tributes to the unparalleled sacrifices of the Shuhada said an ISPR news release.
While paying homage to the martyrs of Kashmir, COAS also commended the unwavering dedication, professional excellence, and combat readiness of the deployed officers and soldiers in the face of challenging operational conditions in Kashmir.
He lauded their high morale and vigilance, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peak operational preparedness to deter and counter any hostile provocations.
The COAS expressed complete confidence in the battle readiness of the Armed Forces, and reaffirmed that no act of aggression would go unanswered and underscored Pakistan Army’s commitment to defend the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity with full resolve.
Later COAS interacted with the notables and veterans of Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).
The COAS said that Indian atrocities and rising Hindutva extremism only strengthens the resolve of Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination. He reaffirmed that Pakistan will always stand by them in their just and legitimate cause against state-sponsored repression and oppression. He remarked: “Without any doubt Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan as per the free will and destiny of the people of Kashmir”.
Earlier, upon arrival, COAS was received by the Commander Rawalpindi Corps.
