COAS Visits National Counter Terrorism Center Pabbi

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi on Friday and interacted with the participants of Pak – China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII between Pakistan Army and Peoples’ Liberation Army of China.

The COAS was briefed on the scope and conduct of the exercise.

The COAS also interacted with participants of the exercise, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

He appreciated the professionalism and high morale of participants being displayed during the Joint Exercise.

Pak – China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII commenced on 19 November 2024.

Three weeks long Exercise in Counter Terrorism domain is 8th in the series of bilateral exercise being conducted annually.

Earlier upon arrival at NCTC Pabbi, the COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps.

