COAS Visits Navy War College: DG ISPR

COAS visits Navy War College: DG ISPR

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday visited Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

Later, the COAS addressed the participants of 49th Naval Staff Course and faculty members of Pakistan Navy War College, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) in a tweet.

Quoting the COAS, he said the Army chief appreciating the Naval War College said it was a prestigious institution of Pakistan Navy, where officers of Pakistan armed forces and friendly countries were trained for assumption of key Command and Staff appointments.

He applauded that Pakistan Navy with a proud history of valour and sacrifices as a formidable force had always come up to the expectations of the nation in defending the maritime frontiers of motherland. During the address, the COAS also focused on geostrategic environment, security challenges and opportunities for Pakistan.

Earlier, upon arrival, he was received by Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College. Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan Commander Lahore Corps was also present at the occasion.

