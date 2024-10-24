COAS visits PAF operational air base to witness ongoing multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday visited an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force to witness the ongoing multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024.

The COAS was received by Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf was also in presence at the occasion, an Inter Services Public Relations news release said.

Exercise Indus Shield-2024 is the biggest multinational exercise of the region that is witnessing participation from 24 esteemed Air Forces converging to foster interoperability and training through state-of-the-art facilities embodying the exercise motto; “Stronger When Together.”

COAS expressed his satisfaction over the combat readiness of Pakistan Air Force and the progress made through various modernization and up-gradation programs. Later, he witnessed exercise operations, static display of various niche and disruptive technologies where he was briefed on the modernization efforts of Pakistan Air Force to stay abreast with contemporary security challenges which was later followed by an enthralling aerial display by PAF fighter jets.

COAS also interacted with the aircrew and appreciated the resolve of PAF personnel to safeguard the aerial frontiers of Pakistan. He emphasized on the critical role of inter-service collaboration, which he believes is essential for achieving operational success.

Chief of Air Staff expressed his gratitude for COAS's visit, reinforcing the commitment to enhance cooperation between the army and air force in both training and operational contexts. Air Chief apprised COAS on modernization and indigenization drive being carried out by PAF through induction of state of the art weapon systems.

While speaking at the occasion, Air Chief highlighted that the ongoing exercise Indus Shield-2024 will go a long way in bolstering interoperability amongst the participating nations and will train their air & ground crews to face contemporary warfare challenges.