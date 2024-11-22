Open Menu

COAS Visits Peshawar, Briefed On Prevailing Security Situation, Ongoing Counter Terrorism Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM

COAS visits Peshawar, briefed on prevailing security situation, ongoing counter terrorism operations

Rawalpindi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Friday visited Peshawar, as a follow up of the National Apex Committee meeting held on November 19 and prelude to Provincial Apex Committee meeting to be held soon.

The COAS was provided a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation and the progress of ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the region, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news. Chief Minister KPK and field commanders were also present at the occasion.

Paying profound tribute to the Shuhada and Ghazis, the COAS emphasized the unparalleled sacrifices being rendered for the defense of the motherland.

He remarked that these sacrifices served as a cornerstone of national resilience, inspiring and unwavering dedication of the armed forces and of law enforcement agencies.

The COAS commended the high morale, operational readiness, and unyielding commitment of the troops in effectively countering all forms of threats.

He reiterated the Army’s firm resolve to dismantle hostile terrorist networks and eradicate the illegal spectrum undermining national security.

Highlighting the collective determination of the nation and its security forces to combat terrorism, the COAS stressed that thwarting the nefarious designs of inimical elements remained a top priority.

"Through synchronized and robust operations, Pakistan Army in collaboration with Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) will relentlessly hunt down the enemies of peace to ensure lasting stability and security," he assured.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the COAS was received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army ISPR Progress November All Top

Recent Stories

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of ..

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz

28 minutes ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bib ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case

50 minutes ago
 Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

1 hour ago
 IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

3 hours ago
 PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

7 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

18 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

24 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

24 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan