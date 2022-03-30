UrduPoint.com

COAS Visits Peshawar Corps HQ; Briefed Over Prevailing Security Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar and received a detailed briefing on prevailing security situation and progress of development works in the newly merged districts

The army chief appreciated the security forces for providing enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects in the newly merged districts, vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the area, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS said, "There is a need for whole of the nation approach and unified response to counter extremism and defeat terrorism decisively".

Later, the COAS attended Namaz e Janaza (funeral prayers) of Captain Saad Bin Amir Shaheed and Lance Naik Muhammad Irfan who both embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while gallantly fighting the terrorists in South Waziristan. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and the provincial ministers were also present in the funeral prayers.

The COAS reiterated the resolve of the army to fight against terrorism till elimination of the menace.

He vowed that sacrifices of Shuhada (martyrs) would not go in vain and complete peace would return to Pakistan.

Earlier, on arrival at Corps Headquarters, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.

