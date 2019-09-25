UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COAS Visits Quake Hit Areas

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:01 PM

COAS visits quake hit areas

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited earthquake affected areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and reviewed ongoing damage repair efforts at Jatlan Canal Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited earthquake affected areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and reviewed ongoing damage repair efforts at Jatlan Canal Road.

"Normalcy be restored with speed rendering full assistance to civil administration and taking best possible care of the affected population", COAS said as quoted by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a Tweet here.

A 5.8 magnitude quake had hit three towns of AJ&K including Mirpur, Jatlan and Jarikas on Tuesday afternoon where relief and rescue operation by Pakistan Army in assistance of respective civil administrations was immediately initiated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Army ISPR Road General Qamar Javed Bajwa Mirpur Jatlan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

6 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

7 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

7 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

8 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

8 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.