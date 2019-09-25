COAS visits quake hit areas

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited earthquake affected areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and reviewed ongoing damage repair efforts at Jatlan Canal Road

"Normalcy be restored with speed rendering full assistance to civil administration and taking best possible care of the affected population", COAS said as quoted by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a Tweet here.

A 5.8 magnitude quake had hit three towns of AJ&K including Mirpur, Jatlan and Jarikas on Tuesday afternoon where relief and rescue operation by Pakistan Army in assistance of respective civil administrations was immediately initiated.