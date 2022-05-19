UrduPoint.com

COAS Visits School Of Artillery Nowshera, Attends Annual Commanding Officers' Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2022 | 11:17 PM

COAS visits School of Artillery Nowshera, attends Annual Commanding Officers' conference

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited School of Artillery, Nowshera and attended the annual Commanding Officers' conference of Artillery Regiment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited school of Artillery, Nowshera and attended the annual Commanding Officers' conference of Artillery Regiment.

The COAS also visited various facilities including War Gaming Arena established to undertake training under simulated battle conditions and to facilitate planning and conduct of war games and exercises.

The COAS was also briefed about new training modules.

While interacting with officers, the COAS urged them to stay focused on training and professional pursuits.

Earlier, on arrival at Nowshera, Colonel Commandant Corps of Artillery, Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz received the COAS.

Related Topics

Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Nowshera

Recent Stories

Sanctions on Russia, Belarus Damaged Agricultural ..

Sanctions on Russia, Belarus Damaged Agricultural Sector Before Ukraine Crisis - ..

2 minutes ago
 CTP issues 7,170 challan tickets to vehicles parke ..

CTP issues 7,170 challan tickets to vehicles parked wrong

2 minutes ago
 Delegation of lawyers' leaders calls on Prime Mini ..

Delegation of lawyers' leaders calls on Prime Minister

5 minutes ago
 Hajj Organizers Association presents recommendatio ..

Hajj Organizers Association presents recommendations for Hajj package

5 minutes ago
 Biden Announces Another $100Mln Ukraine Aid Packag ..

Biden Announces Another $100Mln Ukraine Aid Package to Includes More Artillery, ..

5 minutes ago
 Pb govt shows resolve to deal with diarrhea, chole ..

Pb govt shows resolve to deal with diarrhea, cholera on emergency basis

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.