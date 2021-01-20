UrduPoint.com
COAS Visits Sialkot Garrison; Briefed Over Working Boundary Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Sialkot garrison and was briefed on situation along working boundary and operational readiness.

The COAS also interacted with garrison officers and men, said a brief Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

The COAS appreciated their professionalism and devotion to defend motherland in the face of multiple threats. He lauded them for their high morale and indomitable spirit.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Asim Munir.

