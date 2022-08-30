UrduPoint.com

COAS Visits Swat, Spends Time With Evacuated People From Kumrat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 07:14 PM

COAS visits Swat, spends time with evacuated people from Kumrat

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday visited flood-hit areas of Swat and met women, children, elders and other people who were rescued by Army aviation helicopters from Kumrat and Kalam to Kanju

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday visited flood-hit areas of Swat and met women, children, elders and other people who were rescued by Army aviation helicopters from Kumrat and Kalam to Kanju.

The Army Chief spent time with evacuated people who thanked Pakistan Army for reaching out once they needed it the most and bringing comfort not only to them but their families back home who eagerly awaited their safe return, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS also undertook aerial reconnaissance of the extent of damage caused by floods and relief efforts of Army troops at various locations including Kalam, Bahrain, Khwazakhela and Matta areas of Swat.

The Army Chief also appreciated Peshawar Corps for effective and timely response during crisis and saving precious lives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Army Swat ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Bahrain Women From

Recent Stories

Chief Secretary directs proper measures to prevent ..

Chief Secretary directs proper measures to prevent outbreak of diseases

25 seconds ago
 PSHC issues show-cause notice to Dr Munawar Abbas ..

PSHC issues show-cause notice to Dr Munawar Abbas under PEEDA Act

26 seconds ago
 Amir Muqam visits flood-hit areas of Swat, Kalam, ..

Amir Muqam visits flood-hit areas of Swat, Kalam, Madian, Bahrain

28 seconds ago
 ANF arrests accused, recovers 760 grams heroin

ANF arrests accused, recovers 760 grams heroin

31 seconds ago
 Hungary to Ask Europe to Stop Escalation of Ukrain ..

Hungary to Ask Europe to Stop Escalation of Ukrainian Crisis - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 Sindh has trained over 470,000 youth in IT, other ..

Sindh has trained over 470,000 youth in IT, other sectors: Chief Secretary

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.