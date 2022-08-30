COAS visits Swat, spends time with evacuated people from Kumrat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday visited flood-hit areas of Swat and met women, children, elders and other people who were rescued by Army aviation helicopters from Kumrat and Kalam to Kanju.

The Army Chief spent time with evacuated people who thanked Pakistan Army for reaching out once they needed it the most and bringing comfort not only to them but their families back home who eagerly awaited their safe return, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS also undertook aerial reconnaissance of the extent of damage caused by floods and relief efforts of Army troops at various locations including Kalam, Bahrain, Khwazakhela and Matta areas of Swat.

The Army Chief also appreciated Peshawar Corps for effective and timely response during crisis and saving precious lives.