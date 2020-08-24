UrduPoint.com
COAS Visits Troops Busy In Consolidation Operations Along Pak- Afghan Border In North Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 10:31 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited troops busy in consolidation operations along Pak- Afghan Border in Dawatoi sector, North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited troops busy in consolidation operations along Pak- Afghan Border in Dawatoi sector, North Waziristan.

COAS said that we were committed to peace and stability. For this Pakistan was playing its part by solidifying border security and capacity enhancement of FC and law enforcement agencies (LEAs), said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release on Monday.

Appreciating tribal people for their unflinching support in fighting terrorism, the COAS said that peace has largely returned to the region, however it would take collective efforts of the local population, civil administration and LEAs to retain the hard earned normalcy.

"We have to remain vigilant and steadfast to thwart hostile attempts to create chaos and reverse the gains of Operation Radd Ul Fasaad," COAS concluded.

The recent consolidation operations along Pak-Afghan Border ensured effective area domination of some inaccessible pockets of land which were being sporadically used by terrorists as hideouts to target local populace and security apparatus in the rear areas.

More than 90 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered during the course of operations. Fencing of this arduous stretch of border terrain would commence shortly. Security Forces have active control of the last remaining stretch of International Border now in North Waziristan. This would further enhance security of public in both North and South Waziristan and strengthen checks over illegal crossing of Pak Afghan Border.

COAS was also briefed on complementing border security management measures particularly progress of fencing along the complete Pak Afghan border.

While interacting with troops, COAS appreciated their remarkable operational performance and high state of morale.

Later, COAS also visited Miranshah.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood, Commander Peshawar Corps.

