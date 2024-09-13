COAS Visits Troops In Orakzai District Conducting Counter-terrorism Activities In Tirah
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday visited troops in the Orakzai District who had participated in the recent counter-terrorism actions in Tirah Valley and surroundings.
The COAS was given a comprehensive briefing on the overall security situation, ongoing intelligence-based counter-terrorism actions and multi-prong measures being undertaken to ensure stability in the merged districts, an Inter Services Public Relations news release said.
In his interaction with officers and troops, the COAS appreciated their high morale and readiness to give an effective response against all types of threat.
He reiterated the resolve to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus and eliminate activities in illegal spectrum.
Paying rich tribute to Shuhada and Ghazis of the Army, and LEAs, the COAS said that the hard earned peace achieved with the nation’s great sacrifices would be maintained at all costs.
"The sacrifices of our martyrs strengthen our resolve to fight with utmost dedication and spirit of sacrifice."
The Army Chief lauded the contributions being made by the police and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“The Pak Army will continue to provide all-out support to the KP Police and other LEAs in enabling them to perform their duties in the newly merged districts.”
The COAS emphasised the need of continued capacity building of the LEAs.
He also appreciated the support of local population in assisting security forces, noting that their positive role was essential in sustaining peace in the area.
Earlier upon his arrival, the COAS laid the wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.
