COAS Visits USA, Meets Senior Political, Military Leadership

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 11:10 AM

COAS visits USA, meets senior political, military leadership

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir NI (M) is undertaking an official visit to the United States and has engaged in high-level interactions with senior political and military leadership, as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora.

In Tampa, the COAS attended the Retirement Ceremony of outgoing Commander United States Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael E. Kurilla, and the Change of Command Ceremony marking the assumption of command by Admiral Brad Cooper, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS lauded General Kurilla’s exemplary leadership and his invaluable contributions to strengthening bilateral military cooperation, and extended his best wishes to Admiral Cooper, expressing confidence in continued collaboration to address shared security challenges.

The COAS also met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, where matters of mutual professional interest were discussed.

He extended an invitation to General Caine to visit Pakistan. On the sidelines, the COAS interacted with Chiefs of Defence from friendly nations.

During an interactive session with the Pakistani diaspora, the COAS urged them to remain confident in Pakistan’s bright future and to actively contribute to attracting investments.

The diaspora reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Pakistan’s progress and development.

