COAS Visits Wana, Chehkan, Spends Eid-day With Officers, Troops
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Monday visited Wana in South Waziristan and Chehkan in Dera Ismail Khan to spend Eid-ul-Fitr with the officers and troops employed on the Western Border.
The COAS offered Eid prayers, and prayed for the enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan, said a news release by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued here.
During his interaction, the COAS extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the troops, lauding their unwavering dedication and exemplary service to the nation.
“Your commitment and resilience not only secure our homeland but also exemplify your profound love for Pakistan,” he stated.
He appreciated the performance of the Armed Forces and LEAs alongside the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who have always braved against the menace of terrorism.
In acknowledging the formations’ tireless efforts, the COAS attributed their achievements to the sacrifices of our martyrs and those who are committed towards the greater cause of peace and stability.
Upon his arrival, the COAS was warmly received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.
