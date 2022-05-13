UrduPoint.com

COAS Visits War Game Session At Kharian

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 12:49 AM

COAS visits War Game session at Kharian

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday attended War Game session at Kharian aimed at refinement and crystallisation of the formation's plans

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday attended War Game session at Kharian aimed at refinement and crystallisation of the formation's plans.

The COAS also witnessed field demonstration encompassing perfection of drills, procedures and validation of new concepts and proficiency enhancement on newly acquired technologies, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The Army Chief appreciated the overall training spirit and proficiency of participating troops.

At War Game session, the COAS reviewed the planning process and operational preparedness of Central Command's Strike formations.

He commended the overall operational readiness of the formations against an evolving threat regime while further emphasising on learning relevant lessons from the ongoing conflicts around the world.

Earlier, on arrival the COAS was received by Commander Central Command Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mahmood.

