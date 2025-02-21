COAS Visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 10:10 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir NI (M), had a field visit to Warminster and Larkhill Garrisons on the invitation of General Roland Walker, CGS UK Army .
The COAS was briefed on the modernisation plan of the British Army and Deep Recce Strike Brigade, said an ISPR news release.
The British Army also showcased niche technologies including AI and uncrewed systems during the visit
