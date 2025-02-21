COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

(@Abdulla99267510)

Army Chief General Asim Munir was briefed on modernization plan of British Army and Deep Recce Strike Brigade

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2025) Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, who is on a visit to the United Kingdom, visited Warminster and Larkhill Garrisons.

The Army Chief was briefed on the modernization plan of British Army and Deep Recce Strike Brigade. Niche technologies including AI and uncrewed systems were also showcased by the British Army during the visit.

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir is on an official visit to the United Kingdom to participate in the 7th Regional Stabilization Conference at the Royal Military academy Sandhurst.

The Army Chief will deliver keynote address at the conference on “The Emerging World Order and Pakistan’s Future Outlook.”

The Stabilization Conference serves as the premier platform for Army-to-Army dialogue between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, held annually to foster collaboration.

The event brings together a balanced representation of policymakers, both civil and military, as well as members of prominent think tanks from both nations.

This year’s conference holds particular significance in light of the rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape, providing an invaluable opportunity to exchange perspectives and explore pathways for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

On the inaugural day of his visit, General Syed Asim Munir was accorded a warm and dignified welcome, including a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the historic Royal Horse Guards Parade Ground.

During his visit, the Army Chief will engage with key members of the UK’s civil and military leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest.

As part of his itinerary, the Army Chief will also visit prominent units of the British Army, including the Land Warfare Centre and the 1st Strike Brigade, where he will receive briefings on the UK Army’s modernization initiatives and operational strategies.