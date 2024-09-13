Open Menu

COAS Vows To Comprehensively Defeat Hostile Terrorist Nexus

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir says hard earned peace achieved with nation’s great sacrifice will be maintained at all costs

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2024) Chief General Syed Asim Munir reiterated the resolve to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus and eliminate activities in illegal spectrum.

He was interacting with the troops, who had participated in the recently conducted counter-terrorism actions in Tirah Valley and surroundings, in Orakzai District on Friday.

Paying rich tribute to Shuhada and Ghazis of Army, and Law Enforcement Agencies, the Army Chief said the hard earned peace achieved with nation’s great sacrifice would be maintained at all costs. He said sacrifice of our martyrs strengthen our resolve to fight with utmost dedication and spirit of sacrifice.

Syed Asim Munir lauded the contributions being made by the police and other law enforcement agencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the Pakistan Army will continue to provide all out support to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and other law enforcement agencies in enabling them to perform their duties in newly merged districts.

He emphasized the need of continued capacity building of the law enforcement agencies.

The Army Chief also appreciated the support of local population in assisting security forces, noting that their positive role is essential in sustaining peace in the area.

In his interaction with officers and troops, he commended their high morale and readiness to give effective response against all types of threat.

On the occasion, the Army Chief was given a comprehensive briefing on overall security situation, ongoing intelligence based counter-terrorism actions and multi-prong measures being undertaken to ensure stability in the merged districts.

Earlier upon arrival, the Army Chief laid the wreath at Yadgar e Shuhada and was received by Corps Commander Peshawar.

More Stories From Pakistan