RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday said the hostile forces and their abettors had been trying hard to create societal division and confusion through fake news and propaganda but all such designs would (InshaAllah) be defeated with the full support of the nation.

The Army Chief was presiding over the 81st Formation Commanders Conference here at the General Headquarters (GHQ), which was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of Pakistan Army, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The forum paid rich tributes to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhada (martyrs), including officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and Shuhada from civil society who laid their lives for the safety, security and dignity of the country, and also offered Fateha for the martyrs.

It asserted: "The State of Pakistan and Armed Forces will always keep Shuhada and their families in the highest esteem and will continue to honour them and their sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity." The participants were briefed on prevalent environment, challenges to security i.e. both internal & external, and own operational preparedness in response to evolving threats, both traditional and non-traditional.

It was also briefed on the structural changes and niche technologies being incorporated to enhance operational preparedness, besides up-gradation of essential logistic infrastructure, corresponding to emerging security imperatives.

The COAS reiterated: "The Pakistan Army will remain committed towards their national obligations of safeguarding territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country." The people of Pakistan and their deep bondage with the Armed Forces, he added,"is and will remain central to all our undertakings and events of 25th May were a clear manifestation of same".

The forum concluded: "Unfounded and baseless allegations on Law Enforcement Agencies and Security Forces for custodial torture, human rights abuses and stifling of political activities are meant to mislead the people and malign Armed Forces in order to achieve trivial vested political interests.

" While condemning the 9th May Black Day incidents in the strictest sense, it reiterated the firm resolve that the desecrators of Shuhada Monuments, Jinnah House and attackers of military installations would certainly be brought to justice speedily under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act which were the derivatives of the Constitution of Pakistan.

"In this regard, efforts to create distortions and attempts to take refuge behind imaginary and mirage human rights violations to create smoke screen for hiding the ugly faces of all involved, are absolutely futile and do not stand the abundantly collected irrefutable evidences," the forum noted.

It was further stressed that while the legal trials of perpetrators and instigators had commenced, "it is time that noose of law is also tightened around the planners and masterminds who mounted the hate-ripened and politically-driven rebellion against the State and State institutions to achieve their nefarious design of creating chaos in the country".

The forum also resolved that endeavours by any quarter to create obstructions and stymie the conclusive defeat of ill design of inimical forces would be dealt with iron hands.

The COAS stressed on maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during training of their Formations. He commended the commanders for their constant focus on the well-being and high state of morale of their soldiers who remained the foundation of Army's operational readiness.

The forum concluded by affirming resolve to render all sacrifices necessary for the security and stability of the country with the perpetual support of the proud people of Pakistan.