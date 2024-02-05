,

General Syed Asim Munir says Pakistan will continue to expose all such attempts and ensure the security of its citizens.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2024) Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir has reaffirmed that any aggression or violation of the territorial sovereignty of Pakistan will be responded with full national resolve and military might.

He was addressing the troops deployed on the front lines along the Line of Control in the Sarian sector near Muzaffarabad today.

The Army Chief said the Pakistan Army is well-versed in the full threat spectrum and is perpetually ready to respond effectively. He mentioned that Indian state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan has now extended to the heinous targeting of individual Pakistani citizens on our soil. Such a callous disregard for international law and norms of the international system is becoming a routine occurrence, and India is now being openly called out by many countries worldwide, exposing its sham credentials.

General Syed Asim Munir said Pakistan would continue to expose all such attempts and ensure the security of its citizens.

During the occasion, the Army Chief was briefed about the latest situation along the Line of Control.

He appreciated the operational readiness, high morale, and effective response of troops to Indian ceasefire violations.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Jammu and Kashmir Monument in Muzaffarabad, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Prime Minister Azad Kashmir, and the Army Chief laid floral wreaths at the Martyrs' Monument and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhada.

They acknowledged that the fortitude, resilience, and unwavering faith of Kashmiris in the face of unabated brutality of Indian occupation forces in IIOJK are exemplary. They said the brewing humanitarian and security crises in the IIOJK seriously threaten regional peace and stability. Pakistan would always stand with Kashmiris in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination in light of UN Security Council resolutions.

They noted that India is attempting to change the demography of IIOJK through illegal administrative and unilaterally imposed draconian laws and security clampdowns. Such machinations cannot suppress the will of the Kashmiri people to attain their legitimate objectives.