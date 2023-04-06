COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all threats

(@Abdulla99267510)

Rawalpindi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2023) Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has reiterated Pak Army's resolve to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country against all kinds of threats.

He was speaking during his visit to forward areas along the Line of Control on Thursday.

The Army Chief said Pakistan Army is determined to support just cause of Kashmiris and seeks resolution of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN resolutions.

On the occasion, he was briefed on the situation along the LOC and operational preparedness of the deployed formations.

The Army Chief met with officers and troops on the forward positions and asked the troops to extend all out support to the local population, remain steadfast and discharge duties with sincerity and devotion.

He appreciated officers and men for maintaining continued vigil, remarkable operational preparedness and high morale.