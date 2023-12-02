Open Menu

COAS Vows To Defend Territorial Integrity, Sovereignty Of Pakistan Against All Threats

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2023 | 02:23 PM

General Syed Asim Munir says Pakistan Armed Forces are focused on defending the frontiers of motherland against full spectrum of threat.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2023) Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has said Pakistan Army is fully prepared to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all odds.

Interacting with the troops during his visit to Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) to witness Field Exercise of Bahawalpur Corps, he said Pakistan Armed Forces are focused on defending the frontiers of motherland against full spectrum of threat.

He said we are cognizant of the challenges and with the support of the nation we are prepared to thwart any nefarious designs of the enemies.

The Army Chief appreciated the training standards, operational preparedness and high morale of officers and troops.

He directed troops to keep serving the nation with traditional zeal and passion under all circumstances.

The Army Chief witnessed integrated fire and battle maneuvers of various elements, including Armour, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defense, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) duly supported by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Combat Aviation.

He was briefed about Field Exercise, aimed at enhancing professional skills at various tiers and battlefield procedures required to meet future challenges in operational environment.

