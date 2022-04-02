UrduPoint.com

COAS Wants To Expand Ties With Both China, US

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 02, 2022 | 03:27 PM

COAS wants to expand ties with both China, US

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan enjoys close and strategic cooperation with China and equally strategic relationship with the US which remains our largest export market.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2nd, 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan does not believe in camp politics and seeks to expand and broaden its ties with both China and the United States.

Addressing Islamabad Security Dialogue on Saturday, he said Pakistan enjoys close and strategic cooperation with China demonstrated by our commitment to China Pakistan Economic Corridor project. He said Pakistan equally shares a long history of excellent and strategic relationship with the US which remains our largest export market.

The Chief of Army Staff said Pakistan continues to believe in using diplomacy and dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues with India including Kashmir dispute. He said Pakistan is ready to move forward on this front, if India also agrees to do so.

Expressing deep concerns over the recent landing of an Indian supersonic cruise missile inside Pakistan territory, the Army Chief said this raises serious questions about India's ability to manage and operate high end weapon systems.

He said Pakistan has called for a thorough probe into the incident. He said we expect India to provide evidence to ensure Pakistan and the world community that their weapons are safe and secured.

The Army Chief said Pakistan continues to work closely with International community to pursue peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said it is our collective responsibility towards the Afghan people to ensure timely and adequate humanitarian aid flows into the country. He warned that the consequences of our inability to address the humanitarian crisis will lead to refugee crisis and will again make Afghanistan an epicentre of terrorism.

General Qamar Bajwa reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to defeat terrorism. He said we have made remarkable gains against terrorism which have resulted in marked improvement in the internal security situation of Pakistan. However, the threat of terrorism and violent extremism remains and our struggle will continue till we eliminate the last terrorist and the cause of terrorism from the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Afghanistan Islamabad World Army China General Qamar Javed Bajwa CPEC Lead United States Market All From Refugee Weapon

Recent Stories

Singapore reports 5,010 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 5,010 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago
 COVID-19 on decline in Denmark: SSI study

COVID-19 on decline in Denmark: SSI study

11 minutes ago
 Disabled people to get jobs before Ramzan

Disabled people to get jobs before Ramzan

12 minutes ago
 Opposition to face defeat in PA, Centre: Chohan

Opposition to face defeat in PA, Centre: Chohan

12 minutes ago
 Seven family members get sick due to food poisonin ..

Seven family members get sick due to food poisoning

12 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to cultivate peanut during April

Farmers advised to cultivate peanut during April

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.