COAS Warns Against Attacks On National Installations And Misinformation Efforts

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 13, 2023 | 11:02 PM

COAS warns against attacks on national installations and misinformation efforts

Genera Syed Asim Munir pledges that the nefarious attempts will be thwarted with the support of the people of Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2023) Army Chief General Asim Munir on Saturday issued a warning against attempts to violate the sanctity and security of the country's installations.

During his visit to the Corps Headquarters in Peshawar, General Munir emphasized that the armed forces would not tolerate any act of vandalism or disruption of the peace and stability process.

The Chief of Army Staff received a briefing on the current security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism efforts during his visit.

He praised the professional competence, performance, and achievements of law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism.

General Munir highlighted the evolving threats to national security, including challenges of information warfare and efforts to create misperceptions. He also shed light on the fact that inimical elements are making malicious attempts to target the armed forces. The Chief of Army Staff pledged that such nefarious attempts would be thwarted with the support of the people of Pakistan.

