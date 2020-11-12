UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COAS Welcomes New Afghan Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

COAS welcomes new Afghan envoy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday welcomed the new Afghan Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil, saying his services would help optimize Pak-Afghan bilateral relations.

The COAS was talking to the Afghan ambassador, who called on him here, Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a tweet.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interestm including regional security situation, ongoing Afghan Peace Process, border management, and defence and security cooperation were discussed.

The two sides noted the exceptional brotherly relations between the two countries and pledged to further improve the same.

