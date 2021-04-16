RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday welcomed President Biden's announcement of withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan by September 2021 during US Charged' Affairs Angela Ageler call on to him.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed in detail, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

He further reiterated that a prosperous, stable and peaceful Afghanistan was in the best interest of Pakistan in particular and region in general.

The COAS also hoped for greater Pak-US bilateral cooperation in all domains in future.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process and also assured of US continued assistance for the common cause of peace in Afghanistan.