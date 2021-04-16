UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COAS Welcomes President Biden's Announcement Of US Forces' Withdrawal From Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 12:20 AM

COAS welcomes President Biden's announcement of US forces' withdrawal from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday welcomed President Biden's announcement of withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan by September 2021 during US Charged' Affairs Angela Ageler call on to him.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed in detail, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

He further reiterated that a prosperous, stable and peaceful Afghanistan was in the best interest of Pakistan in particular and region in general.

The COAS also hoped for greater Pak-US bilateral cooperation in all domains in future.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process and also assured of US continued assistance for the common cause of peace in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa September All From Best

Recent Stories

Condolence meeting held to pay tribute to I.A Rehm ..

1 hour ago

Overseas Pakistanis to get succession certificates ..

1 hour ago

Poll Finds 63% of US Adults Believe Acquittal in F ..

1 hour ago

US Reneges on Deploying Destroyers in Black Sea to ..

2 hours ago

Violence in Nigeria Causes EU Concern Over Humanit ..

2 hours ago

France's Covid-19 deaths pass 100,000: health auth ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.