Open Menu

COAS Wholeheartedly Endorsed PAF's Dedication To Technological Advancements, Operational Excellence

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2024 | 10:27 PM

COAS wholeheartedly endorsed PAF's dedication to technological advancements, operational excellence

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday wholeheartedly endorsed the Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) dedication to technological advancements and operational excellence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday wholeheartedly endorsed the Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) dedication to technological advancements and operational excellence.

Addressing the Induction and Operationalization Ceremony at an operational base of Pakistan Air Force, he also reassured that the Armed Forces of Pakistan were fully prepared to thwart any aggression against the country, according an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Upon his arrival at the base, he was received by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. A smartly turned-out PAF contingent presented the Guard of Honour to him.

The ceremony showcased the newly inducted weapon systems and defence assets of the PAF.

The COAS lauded the operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force in incorporating state-of-the-art weapon systems, substantially contributing in ensuring the balance of power in the region.

He emphasized the significance of indigenization and human resource development.

The COAS also appreciated the PAF’s efforts for transportation of relief goods for the victims of Gaza conflict.

During his speech, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) highlighted the latest inductions in the PAF's arsenal comprising J-10C fighter jets, air mobility platforms, modern radars, unmanned aerial systems, loitering munition capabilities and long range vectors, which have significantly bolstered the aerial defence capabilities of the country.

The CAS also mentioned that the Center of Excellence for Air Mobility & Aviation Safety, the College of Air Defence and reinvigoration of Air Power Centre of Excellence alongside operationalization of National Aerospace Science and Technology Park had provided the PAF the capability to stay abreast with the evolving challenges.

He emphasized upon the progress achieved by the PAF in the emerging domains of cyber and space technologies to ensure an impregnable defence of the country.

Following the ceremony, a spectacular airshow was conducted, featuring various PAF fighter jets, training aircraft and UAVs. The chief guest and the attendees later witnessed a static display showcasing the diverse PAF fighter, air mobility and UAV fleet.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Technology ISPR Gaza Progress Arsenal Weapon

Recent Stories

1st Ocean Tennis championship underway

1st Ocean Tennis championship underway

16 minutes ago
 PMA for provision of complete facilities before fo ..

PMA for provision of complete facilities before formal opening of Nishtar-II

16 minutes ago
 Sports complex, universities to be built in Zafarw ..

Sports complex, universities to be built in Zafarwal: Ahsan Iqbal

29 minutes ago
 Muhafiz squad arrest three criminals during routin ..

Muhafiz squad arrest three criminals during routine patrolling

29 minutes ago
 Somalia rejects Ethiopia-Somaliland deal as 'aggre ..

Somalia rejects Ethiopia-Somaliland deal as 'aggression'

28 minutes ago
 Bilawal visits Rashid Soomro's residence to condol ..

Bilawal visits Rashid Soomro's residence to condole over his daughter's death

29 minutes ago
Suicide bomber among 4 terrorists killed in N Wazi ..

Suicide bomber among 4 terrorists killed in N Waziristan operation: ISPR

29 minutes ago
 Police seized NCP goods worth Rs 829 million durin ..

Police seized NCP goods worth Rs 829 million during 2023

36 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 tackles 30,923 emergencies in 2023

Rescue-1122 tackles 30,923 emergencies in 2023

36 minutes ago
 Election Commission conducts one-day National Medi ..

Election Commission conducts one-day National Media training

37 minutes ago
 PML-N’s final candidate list is expected to unve ..

PML-N’s final candidate list is expected to unveil on January 10

37 minutes ago
 Cross country challenge trophy competition held at ..

Cross country challenge trophy competition held at South Waziristan

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan