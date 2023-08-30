Open Menu

COAS Witnesses Field Fire, Battle Drills At Jhelum, Lauds Troops Battle Worthiness

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday visited Tilla Field Firing Ranges, near Jhelum and witnessed Field Fire and Battle Drills.

On arrival, the COAS was briefed on training objectives, set for the exercise with a view to validate operational readiness of the formation in the challenging environment, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS appreciated the synergy displayed by Air Force, Army Aviation and ground troops in the execution of various operational drills.

He lauded the troops for their combat proficiency and offensive spirit. He also appreciated the high morale and battle worthiness of the troops.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, Commander Four Corps.

