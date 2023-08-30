Open Menu

COAS Witnesses Field Fire, Battle Drills Near Jhelum

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 30, 2023 | 05:18 PM

General Syed Asim Munir appreciates the synergy displayed by Air Force, Army Aviation and ground troops in execution of various operational drills.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2023) Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum today where he witnessed the field fire and battle drills.

On the occasion, the Army Chief was briefed about training objectives set for the exercise to validate operational readiness of the formation in challenging environment.

He appreciated the synergy displayed by Air force, Army Aviation and ground troops in execution of various operational drills.

He praised the troops for their combat proficiency, spirit and high morale.

Earlier on his arrival, the Army Chief was received by Commander 4 Corps Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza.

