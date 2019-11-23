UrduPoint.com
COAS Witnesses Match Between Army Women Hockey Teams Of Pakistan, UK

Final match between Pakistan and visiting UK Army women hockey teams was played at Army Hockey Stadium here on Saturday where, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was chief guest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Final match between Pakistan and visiting UK Army women hockey teams was played at Army Hockey Stadium here on Saturday where, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was chief guest.

According to Inter services Public Relations (ISPR), the UK Army women hockey team won the match.

Acting UK High Commissioner was present to witness the bout.

Meanwhile, the COAS met players of Army teams who won the recently held national games at Peshawar.

Pakistan Army teams had clinched 7,909 points with 150 Gold, 134 Silver and 96 Bronze medals.

