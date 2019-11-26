Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the government had taken the decision of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Javed Qamar Bajwa's extension in the larger interest of the country keeping in view the critical situation on the borders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology , Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the government had taken the decision of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Javed Qamar Bajwa 's extension in the larger interest of the country keeping in view the critical situation on the borders.

In the present circumstances, General Qamar Javed Bajwa's extension was inevitable, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The president, prime minister and the Federal cabinet were firm at their decision regarding the COAS's extension, he added.

We have removed the reservations, pointed out by the apex court regarding the particular matter, he added.

In reply to a question, he said the Pak Army and judiciary both were well-disciplined institutions of the country.