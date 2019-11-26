UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COAS's Extension Need Of Hour: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:51 PM

COAS's extension need of hour: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the government had taken the decision of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Javed Qamar Bajwa's extension in the larger interest of the country keeping in view the critical situation on the borders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the government had taken the decision of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Javed Qamar Bajwa's extension in the larger interest of the country keeping in view the critical situation on the borders.

In the present circumstances, General Qamar Javed Bajwa's extension was inevitable, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The president, prime minister and the Federal cabinet were firm at their decision regarding the COAS's extension, he added.

We have removed the reservations, pointed out by the apex court regarding the particular matter, he added.

In reply to a question, he said the Pak Army and judiciary both were well-disciplined institutions of the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Technology General Qamar Javed Bajwa Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Syrian Constitutional Committee Created Due to Ast ..

2 minutes ago

World MotoGP champion Marquez to have shoulder sur ..

2 minutes ago

Spanish police make nine fresh arrests in match-fi ..

4 minutes ago

Losing Nemo: clownfish 'cannot adapt to climate ch ..

4 minutes ago

Belarus Plans to Introduce Visa-Free Regime at Reg ..

4 minutes ago

Death Toll From Earthquake in Albania Rises to 18 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.