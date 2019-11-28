Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Thursday said the extension in tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was victory of democracy and rule of law

Talking to a private news channel, he hailed the Supreme Court's decision (SC) to extend the tenure of the COAS and said that legislation would make by the parliament with consensus over extension of General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He said the valiant army under the supreme command of the COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa had given a befitting response to Indian aggression along Line of Control and working boundary.

The spokesman said the extension was a serious issue and the incumbent government would consult with legal experts and opposition parties on the matter to resolve it amicably, adding many problems were resolved through consultation process in the past as well.