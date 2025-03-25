COAS’s Mother Passes Away
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 10:50 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The mother of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir passed away on the 23rd of Ramzan (March 24). The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement on Tuesday, announcing her passing and offering prayers for her highest ranks in heaven.
