COAS’s Mother Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 10:50 AM

COAS’s mother passes away

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The mother of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir passed away on the 23rd of Ramzan (March 24). The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement on Tuesday, announcing her passing and offering prayers for her highest ranks in heaven.

