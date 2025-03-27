Open Menu

Coast Guards Intensify Crackdown On Illegal Trawling At Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Coast Guards intensify crackdown on illegal trawling at sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) have ramped up efforts to combat illegal trawling and smuggling activities along the country's coastline.

According to PCG spokesperson on Thursday, trawling, a banned fishing method that causes significant harm to marine ecosystems, has also been linked to smuggling operations, including arms and drugs.

In a recent operation, the PCG seized a fishing trawler named Safina Abdul Rehman, which was involved in illegal trawling. This marks the third trawler seized by the PCG since the launch of their anti-trawling operations from January 1st to March 25th, this year.

Local fishermen, whose livelihoods are directly impacted by illegal trawling, have praised the PCG’s efforts, welcoming the crackdown on these unlawful practices.

