Coast Guards Mark Independence Day With Series Of Events Across Coastal Regions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 06:51 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) In celebration of Independence Day, the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) organized a series of events, including flag hoisting ceremonies, sports competitions, art contests, and cultural festivals across multiple locations, including Korangi, Uthal, Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, and Gharo.
According to a PCG spokesperson on Thursday, a significant number of local dignitaries attended these events.
The central event took place at the PCG headquarters, with Director General PCG Brigadier Ghulam Abbas serving as the chief guest.
Following the flag hoisting ceremony, students engaged in speech competitions, after which certificates were distributed to participants.
Another prominent celebration was held at the PCG Polo Field in Korangi, where an Independence Match was organized. The event saw a large turnout of polo enthusiasts and guests. At the conclusion of the match, Director General Brigadier Ghulam Abbas awarded shields to the players and presented the trophy to the winning team.
