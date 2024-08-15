Open Menu

Coast Guards Mark Independence Day With Series Of Events Across Coastal Regions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 06:51 PM

Coast Guards mark Independence Day with series of events across coastal regions

In celebration of Independence Day, the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) organized a series of events, including flag hoisting ceremonies, sports competitions, art contests, and cultural festivals across multiple locations, including Korangi, Uthal, Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, and Gharo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) In celebration of Independence Day, the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) organized a series of events, including flag hoisting ceremonies, sports competitions, art contests, and cultural festivals across multiple locations, including Korangi, Uthal, Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, and Gharo.

According to a PCG spokesperson on Thursday, a significant number of local dignitaries attended these events.

The central event took place at the PCG headquarters, with Director General PCG Brigadier Ghulam Abbas serving as the chief guest.

Following the flag hoisting ceremony, students engaged in speech competitions, after which certificates were distributed to participants.

Another prominent celebration was held at the PCG Polo Field in Korangi, where an Independence Match was organized. The event saw a large turnout of polo enthusiasts and guests. At the conclusion of the match, Director General Brigadier Ghulam Abbas awarded shields to the players and presented the trophy to the winning team.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Polo Gwadar Independence Pasni Korangi Uthal Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

14 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

14 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

14 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

14 hours ago
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

14 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

14 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

14 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

14 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

14 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan