Coast guards seizes huge cache of drugs, arrests one

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized a large quantity of drugs and arrested a suspect from a car at Naka Khari Checkpost, Balochistan.

The PCG team during checking of vehicles at the Naka Khari Checkpost, recovered 129kg fine quality hashish, a 30-bore pistol along with two magazines and 14 rounds from a vehicle, according to a news release issued here on Friday.

The driver of the said vehicle was taken into custody. Further legal proceedings were underway.