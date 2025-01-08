Open Menu

Coaster Bus Crash Claims 2 Lives, Leaves 18 Students Injured In Shorkot

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 11:59 PM

Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot

A tragic accident occurred on Jhang Sargodha Road on Wednesday when a coaster bus carrying students overturned due to excessive speed, resulting in the deaths of two students on the spot

SHORKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A tragic accident occurred on Jhang Sargodha Road on Wednesday when a coaster bus carrying students overturned due to excessive speed, resulting in the deaths of two students on the spot. More than 18 students were injured, with four in critical condition.

According to sources of Rescue 1122 and local police, the incident took place near Adda Pakkewala, where the bus was transporting students from Mandi Shah Jeona to Jhang College. Rescue teams from 1122 rushed to the scene and provided first aid before shifting the injured and the two deceased to District Headquarters Hospital Jhang.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, with preliminary reports suggesting that high speed was a contributing factor.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Road Jhang Sargodha Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 studen ..

Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot

2 minutes ago
 Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish ..

Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council

2 minutes ago
 JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political par ..

JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political party before coming AJK's LB elec ..

2 minutes ago
 Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdow ..

Nicaragua closes Save the Children in new clampdown on NGOs

2 minutes ago
 In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks t ..

In Brazil, an Amazon reforestation project seeks to redeem carbon markets

2 minutes ago
 Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 ..

Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 World Cup: team source

2 minutes ago
PML-N senator slams PTI for creating false narrati ..

PML-N senator slams PTI for creating false narrative

2 minutes ago
 42nd mid-career management course delegation visit ..

42nd mid-career management course delegation visits PITB

2 minutes ago
 Skills training among BISP's top priority: Rubina ..

Skills training among BISP's top priority: Rubina Khalid

2 minutes ago
 3 killed, two injured in Abbottabad road accident

3 killed, two injured in Abbottabad road accident

2 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to adopt democratic attit ..

Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to adopt democratic attitude for resolving political is ..

2 minutes ago
 Time for mature politics, not disruptive confronta ..

Time for mature politics, not disruptive confrontations: Irfan Siddiqui

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan