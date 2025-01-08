Coaster Bus Crash Claims 2 Lives, Leaves 18 Students Injured In Shorkot
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 11:59 PM
A tragic accident occurred on Jhang Sargodha Road on Wednesday when a coaster bus carrying students overturned due to excessive speed, resulting in the deaths of two students on the spot
SHORKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) A tragic accident occurred on Jhang Sargodha Road on Wednesday when a coaster bus carrying students overturned due to excessive speed, resulting in the deaths of two students on the spot. More than 18 students were injured, with four in critical condition.
According to sources of Rescue 1122 and local police, the incident took place near Adda Pakkewala, where the bus was transporting students from Mandi Shah Jeona to Jhang College. Rescue teams from 1122 rushed to the scene and provided first aid before shifting the injured and the two deceased to District Headquarters Hospital Jhang.
The authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, with preliminary reports suggesting that high speed was a contributing factor.
