Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :A coaster accident, on the Karakoram Highway (KKH) in Thalichi Diamer, has resulted in the loss of six lives, including five women.

Seventeen others were left injured and immediately transported to the Provincial Headquarters Hospital (PHQ) and City Hospital in Gilgit for medical treatment. The victims hailed from Hyderabad and Karachi.