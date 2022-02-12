UrduPoint.com

Cocaine, Other Drugs Worth Billions Of Rupees Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2022 | 03:13 PM

Cocaine, other drugs worth billions of rupees recovered

Customs staff operation near Landi Kotal Machini check post, Additional Collector Customs Muhammad Tayyab said that large amount of drugs recovered from truck with one accused arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Customs staff operation near Landi Kotal Machini check post, Additional Collector Customs Muhammad Tayyab said that large amount of drugs recovered from truck with one accused arrested.

Talking to media men, he said, drugs seized include 5kg of cocaine besides 35kg of opium and 160kg of hashish.

Cocaine seized for first time at Torkham border, Muhammad Tayyab informed.

The value of drugs seized in the global market is more than Rs 80 million, said Muhammad Tayyab. Drugs recovered from an empty truck entering Afghanistan, Muhammad Tayyab said.

He said that the accused was arrested with a truck and drugs and started an investigation. The drugs worth Rs 3.60 billion seized at Torkham border in the last two months, he said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Drugs Landi Kotal Border Market Post Media From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Zardari assures PDM Chief Maulana Fazl of full sup ..

Zardari assures PDM Chief Maulana Fazl of full support on no-confidence motion

8 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United will ..

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United will lock horns today

21 minutes ago
 IPL auctioneer Huge Edeades collapses during aucti ..

IPL auctioneer Huge Edeades collapses during auction process

39 minutes ago
 NEPRA increases electricity tariff Rs3.10 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity tariff Rs3.10 per unit

2 hours ago
 'PLRA introduced new reforms in land record servic ..

'PLRA introduced new reforms in land record services'

2 minutes ago
 USA outgun Canada 4-2 in pivotal Olympic hockey cl ..

USA outgun Canada 4-2 in pivotal Olympic hockey clash

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>