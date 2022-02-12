Cocaine, other drugs worth billions of rupees recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Customs staff operation near Landi Kotal Machini check post, Additional Collector Customs Muhammad Tayyab said that large amount of drugs recovered from truck with one accused arrested.

Talking to media men, he said, drugs seized include 5kg of cocaine besides 35kg of opium and 160kg of hashish.

Cocaine seized for first time at Torkham border, Muhammad Tayyab informed.

The value of drugs seized in the global market is more than Rs 80 million, said Muhammad Tayyab. Drugs recovered from an empty truck entering Afghanistan, Muhammad Tayyab said.

He said that the accused was arrested with a truck and drugs and started an investigation. The drugs worth Rs 3.60 billion seized at Torkham border in the last two months, he said.