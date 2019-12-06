Cocaine worth RS 75 crore recovered from Karachi port

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered 25 KG cocaine valuing Rs 75 crore from container during raid on Karachi port.According to ANF official that 25 kg cocaine was recovered from Karachi Port which was concealed in imported wooden blocks.

Case has been registered and raids are underway to hunt accused.The recovered cocaine is worth of 75 crore rupees in international market while investigation is underway from importers and exporters.