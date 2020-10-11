UrduPoint.com
Cochlear Implant Surgery At Children Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Cochlear implant surgery at Children Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The Children Hospital Faisalabad conducted cochlear implant surgery of a four-year-old deaf boy for the first time .

According to Medical Superintendent Dr Habib Buttar, a laborer Riaz of Kareem Town brought his deaf and dumb son Abdullah to hospital.

The doctors, after thorough checkup, recommended cochlear implant surgery for the boy as his deafness was the major hindrance in his speaking.

For the purpose, a team comprising renowned surgeons was called from Lahore which successfully conducted cochlear implant surgery, he added.

