Cochlear implant surgery ray of hope for children deprived of hearing. IGP Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that cochlear implant surgery is a ray of hope for children with hearing impairment, through cochlear implant surgery and therapy, children who have lost their hearing and speech are now able to lead normal lives.

He said this while addressing a consultation session held here on Wednesday at the Central Police Office in collaboration with a private hospital, aimed at supporting the hearing and speech-impaired children of police employees.

The IGP Punjab emphasised that parents play a crucial role in the recovery of their children’s hearing and speech and to assist parents with this expensive treatment, Punjab Police is utilising all available resources to support the rehabilitation of the children of its employees who suffer from hearing and speech impairments. He highlighted that the Punjab Police Welfare Branch has so far facilitated cochlear implant surgeries for 18 children, with more cases currently in progress.

Professor Dr. Imran Saeed from the private hospital informed police employees about the significance of speech therapy in restoring children’s hearing and speech. Dr. Imran Saeed shared that 10 million people in Pakistan suffer from hearing impairment, and cochlear implant surgery can restore up to 99 per cent of hearing in affected children. Medical experts also noted that within six months to one year, hearing and speech can be restored through cochlear implants and therapy.

At the conclusion of the event, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara presented commemorative shields to the doctors and experts from the private hospital.

The event was attended by Dr. Imran Saeed, Maliha Sami Hussain, and Iqbal Hussain from the private hospital, while senior officers from Punjab Police, including DIG Welfare and Finance and AIG Welfare, were also present.