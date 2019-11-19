Cockfight claims life in Peshawar

A 22-year-old young man was killed during exchange of arguments over the cockfight Tuesday by two persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :A 22-year-old young man was killed during exchange of arguments over the cockfight Tuesday by two persons.

According to Ghaliagai Police Station, two accused brothers Sher Mohammad and Adil alias Babu s/o Omar Wahid shot dead 22-year-old Jawad s/o Bahi Rawan resident of Maniyar over pity clash on cockfight.

The police arrested both the accused and started investigation.

Meanwhile SHO Ghaliagai police Station Akhtar Ayub Khan along with his teams arrested a drug peddler Jahanzaib resident of Peshawar from Landa check post and recovered 1.560 kg heroine from his custody.

A case was registered against the accused and investigation was started, police said.