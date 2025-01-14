Cockfighting gamblers busted in Attock raid

A police crackdown on illegal gambling activities in Fatehjang, Attock on Tuesday, resulted in the arrest of six individuals caught red-handed betting on quail fights

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) A police crackdown on illegal gambling activities in Fatehjang, Attock on Tuesday, resulted in the arrest of six individuals caught red-handed betting on quail fights.

According to sources of police, acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the site, seizing gambling tools, Rs 26,500 in bet money, mobile phones worth Rs 110,000, and six quails.

The authorities have registered a case against the suspects under the Gambling Act.

APP/nsi/378