Cockfighting Gamblers Busted In Attock Raid
Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 10:55 PM
A police crackdown on illegal gambling activities in Fatehjang, Attock on Tuesday, resulted in the arrest of six individuals caught red-handed betting on quail fights
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) A police crackdown on illegal gambling activities in Fatehjang, Attock on Tuesday, resulted in the arrest of six individuals caught red-handed betting on quail fights.
According to sources of police, acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the site, seizing gambling tools, Rs 26,500 in bet money, mobile phones worth Rs 110,000, and six quails.
The authorities have registered a case against the suspects under the Gambling Act.
