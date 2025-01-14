Open Menu

Cockfighting Gamblers Busted In Attock Raid

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 10:55 PM

Cockfighting gamblers busted in Attock raid

A police crackdown on illegal gambling activities in Fatehjang, Attock on Tuesday, resulted in the arrest of six individuals caught red-handed betting on quail fights

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) A police crackdown on illegal gambling activities in Fatehjang, Attock on Tuesday, resulted in the arrest of six individuals caught red-handed betting on quail fights.

According to sources of police, acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the site, seizing gambling tools, Rs 26,500 in bet money, mobile phones worth Rs 110,000, and six quails.

The authorities have registered a case against the suspects under the Gambling Act.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Police Mobile Attock SITE Money

Recent Stories

Mock exercise conducted at Multan Cricket Stadium ..

Mock exercise conducted at Multan Cricket Stadium ahead of Pakistan-West Indies ..

8 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development ..

Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development projects in Nawabshah district

22 minutes ago
 WASA creates awareness regarding dengue preventive ..

WASA creates awareness regarding dengue preventive measures

8 minutes ago
 DC visits free medical camp of TVI in Chaman

DC visits free medical camp of TVI in Chaman

8 minutes ago
 Dozens booked for assaulting officials during anti ..

Dozens booked for assaulting officials during anti encroachment operation

8 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt's PPP model to strengthen national econ ..

Sindh Govt's PPP model to strengthen national economy: Bilawal

5 minutes ago
People involved in corruption, Anti-Terrorist Acts ..

People involved in corruption, Anti-Terrorist Acts can’t be set free through e ..

5 minutes ago
 CPO directs to launch crackdown against criminals

CPO directs to launch crackdown against criminals

5 minutes ago
 Sharjeel stresses need of adhering traffic rules t ..

Sharjeel stresses need of adhering traffic rules to reduce accidents ratio

5 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extend ..

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends best wishes to M Zameer on h ..

5 minutes ago
 Boy molested, suspect held

Boy molested, suspect held

11 minutes ago
 Circular debt of energy sector decreases to Rs12bl ..

Circular debt of energy sector decreases to Rs12bln: Laghari

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan