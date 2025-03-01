Cockfighting Gamblers Busted In Attock Raid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 09:40 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Attock Police apprehended eight gamblers who were caught red-handed engaging in illicit betting on cockfights within the Bassal police station limits on Saturday.
According to sources of Attock police, acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the site, seizing gambling tools, including
cocks, bet money, and two additional cocks.
The police promptly registered a case against the accused under the Gambling Act and initiated further investigation.
APP/nsi/378
