Cockfighting gamblers busted in Attock raid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Attock Police apprehended eight gamblers who were caught red-handed engaging in illicit betting on cockfights within the Bassal police station limits on Saturday.

According to sources of Attock police, acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the site, seizing gambling tools, including

cocks, bet money, and two additional cocks.

The police promptly registered a case against the accused under the Gambling Act and initiated further investigation.

APP/nsi/378