Cockpit voice recorder of PIA plane crash recovered

(@fidahassanain)

PIA Spokesperson says cockpit voice recorder recovered from the site has been handed over to investigating team.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2020) The cockpit voice recorder from the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash recovered from the site here on Thursday.

The cockpit was recovered from the rubble in the residential area where the plane crashed last week.

According to the details, the experts of Airbus Company claimed that the equipment would greatly help the investigation and would provide important clues about what happened in the moments preceding the crash.

“The recorder has been handed over to team investigating the crash,” said PIA Spokesperson.

The investigation team had been assigned the task to inspect the affected buildings to recover the CVR and the services of PIA engineering and technical ground force and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Security and Vigilance were acquired as well.

The experts would continue investigation from crash area to runway and collect further evidences from the wreckage.

The foreign experts would also be briefed at the Civil Aviation Headquarters and the PIA Head Office.

It may be mentioned here that PIA plane crashed into a narrow residential street in Karachi on May 22, causing serious damage to several houses in a densely-populated area in the vicinity of the airport. At least 97 out of 99 were killed and only two passengers survived.