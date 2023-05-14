UrduPoint.com

CoD foundation of tolerance in politics: PPP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed has said that the Charter of Democracy (CoD) is the foundation of democracy and mutual tolerance.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed laid the foundation of supremacy of the constitution 17 years ago by signing the CoD .

Rana Farooq said that PPP Co-Chairman former president Asif Ali Zardari strengthened the CoD by surrendering his powers before parliament. He added that all-out efforts would be made for thesupremacy of parliament and the constitution, and the PPP was ready to sacrifice any thingfor supremacy of parliament.

