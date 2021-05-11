UrduPoint.com
CoD Handed Over For Inclusion Of Transgenders In Upcoming LG Polls

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

CoD handed over for inclusion of transgenders in upcoming LG polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The transgender community of Peshawar under the AWAZ II program implemented by Blue Veins handed over a Charter of Demand for the political inclusion of the Transgender community in the Local Government Election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the Charter included demands raised by local transgenders to improve political invisibility of the transgender community; ensure safe and productive inclusion of the transgenders in the upcoming elections.

"Inclusion of transgender persons who often face numerous obstacles to fully exercise their right of franchise will be ensured in the upcoming local government elections to be held soon in the country," said Sohail Ahmad.

After Passing the Transgender Person's Protection of Rights Act 2018 Civil Society organizations and the election commission of Pakistan, have made efforts to identify barriers to the effective participation of this community, document discriminatory practices, and make recommendations to foster political inclusion.

Election Commission is committed to ensure that transgender community, women and disabled persons of the society will be enable to participate in the electoral process and the electioneering in the country will be more inclusive in future, Sohail added.

Ms. Jannat Mehmood District Manager Blue Veins Peshawar presented a publication on "Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Rules of business" to the director ECP to sensitize the election commission on transgender person rights and ensure safe inclusion of transgenders in upcoming local and general elections.

Ms Farzana TGP President and Aawaz District Forum Focal Person said " I am hopeful that our demands will be responded well by the election commission and this year elections will be gender-inclusive where no violence or discrimination will be reported against transgender persons".

